Gwen Stefani Reveals If Her New Album 'Bouquet' is Country

I know Gwen Stefani is married to her hubby Blake Shelton and all. However, I couldn't even fathom her going the full country route. Consequently, when the twang comes out on songs like Purple Irises and the cowgirl hat comes out for the album cover, my eyebrows raise. Could she seriously be pivoting to country like so many others in the music industry?

Apparently, the credits suggest she's favoring the country industry at least a little bit. Gwen records the album in Nashville and she brings on hit producer Scott Hendricks with her. He's one of the primary helping hands that aid greats like Alan Jackson, Faith Hill, and her husband Blake Shelton. All the stars seem to align. Naturally, the questions start to arise. Now, Stefani clears the air on whether or not she's making a country record.

Is Gwen Stefani Going Full Country on Her New Album Bouquet?

Recently, Gwen Stefani speaks with Rolling Stone in the buildup to her new album coming out. There, she's incredibly blunt when they ask if Bouquet is a country album. Her answer? A resounding no. "It's not a country record," she says.

Rather, Gwen emphasizes that the album is closer to a reflection of her own roots. Moreover, she tries to pile together an amalgamation of all her influences in her upbringing. "It's all the stuff I listened to in the station wagon on the way to church," Stefani adds. "Yacht rock, though it wasn't called yacht rock then. The music I listen to now, I wanted this album to reflect that."

What we can expect, however, is a prominent flower theme throughout the album. A strong portion of the track list mirrors some floral imagery. Additionally, it all acts as an earnest reflection in her gardening hobby. Regardless, I'm sure we'll see her at any future country music award ceremonies and they'll ask her to perform.