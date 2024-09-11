Gwen Stefani Reportedly Doesn't Love Blake Shelton's Hunting

They always say 'happy wife, happy life' when discussing compromise in a marriage. The same can go vice versa. Sometimes, a couple has to agree to disagree with certain choices the husband makes. This definitely is the case for two seemingly polar opposites in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Recently, a source from Life & Style claims that Gwen still doesn't love that Blake Shelton continues his knack for hunting. Moreover, the country boy's knack for killing animals for sport completely goes against Stefani's values. They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn't mean it's an easy thing for Gwen to handle," the insider explains. "She's a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time, so it's pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Still Battle Rumors of Marital Unhappiness

Additionally, the disconnect between Gwen and Blake appears to be something the latter relishes in too. "She's certainly tried to get him to see her point, but it's not something he will ever back down on. Still, the least he could do is be a little more low-key about it," the insider says. "He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach."

Apparently, Blake's brash disposition allegedly puts a lot of Stefani's friends off. He doesn't back down to Gwen when he feels like he's right and will brag about it too. "When he thinks he's in the right about something he won't shut up about it," the source adds. "She's always said it won't be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance."

Gwen and Blake don't portray any trouble in paradise in public, despite all the various contractors about their relationship. Stefani in particular goes out of her way to fire back at detractors of their marriage. They may not look like the ideal couple but their love persists regardless. Time will tell if their differences ever spiral into something thornier.