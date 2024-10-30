Gwen Stefani Pulled Off A Very Rare Feat During ‘The Voice’ Battle Round

There are some awesomely talented singers on The Voice this season. That fact does not make the coaches' jobs easier. On October 28, something that doesn't happen too often on the show took place. Viewers at home must have been agog. We sure were! It involved Austyns Stancil, a truly amazing contestant on Team Gwen, who was battling it out with fellow contender Jose Luis. The two sang "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith, and the choice Stefani had to make between them was tormenting her. Although Stancil came out on the losing end, he triumphed in a different way.

Gwen Stefani Praised Austyns Stancil Warmly

She Saw His Tremendous Artistic Potential

Per TV Insider, Stefani said to the charismatic duo, "The fact that you both picked me... you made me look so good right now. Thank you so much. I can't believe it. Austyns, you came out so cool tonight. You listened to my notes about your facial expressions and just everything landed perfectly. You had it in you already, but you adjusted. The way you came in on that chorus, as a fan, your tone is so beautiful."

Stefani was clearly having a hard time picking one contestant over the other.

"It's impossible to choose somebody — you both could win The Voice," she declared.

Coach Reba McEntire jumped in to help her colleague reach a decision. She said to Stefani, "You're not going to lose picking either of them."

One Of Them Had To Go

Gwen Stefani Finally Picked Jose Luis

Stefani explained her pick this way: "[Jose's] voice has so much range, and I wanted to see more of what he could do."

But Stancil was still in for a shock from the other three coaches - McEntire, Michael Buble, and Snoop Dogg.

Stancil Got A Big, Uplifting Surprise

Host Carson Daly Made It Clear That Stancil Was Available To The Other Coaches

Reba, Michael, and Snoop all wanted Stancil, and they made that evident by hitting their buttons unhesitatingly. Daly was stunned. He said, "Make it a triple! Wow! This does not happen every day when all three of the other coaches go in on a steal."

Each coach made an impassioned plea to get him on their team. Watch tonight to see where Stancil lands!



