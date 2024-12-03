Gwen Stefani Opens Up About How Blake Shelton Wooed Her With A Song

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship has hit the headlines recently as more gossip and history unearths. The two singing icons have been married for three years, since 2021, although their relationship had some close calls.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Stefani revealed that it was music, ultimately, that kept them together. One of Shelton's songs, to be precise.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship and the chaos of their early days. She almost broke off their relationship before it had even begun. "We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point," she recalled.

But then Shelton sent her a text message. Shelton was working on what would become "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a duet between the couple that was released in 2016.

"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text," she said. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."

Blake Shelton Won Gwen Stefani Over With One Of His Songs

Gwen believes that he was purposefully trying to impress her.

"I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to," she explained.

"And I love writing songs. That's everything to me. If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song. That's where I get my fulfillment."

If this is the case, then it was a genius move on Shelton's part. Both of them had only recently gone through divorce, so that song in particular was likely a very emotional one for both of them. To unite over joint emotion, especially through music, is a pretty potent way to bond.

The couple have since written many songs together, including the recent "Purple Irises."