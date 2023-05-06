Gwen Stefani Bonds With Sons While Farming With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani looks at home on the Oklahoma range with her three sons and her spouse, Blake Shelton. Most recently, she offered a glimpse on social media at the whole family and a few friends sewing seeds for the spring and summer.

Stefani's crew is shown working the land and planting a variety of flowers. A few markers in one of Stefani's hands show that the garden will include double click snow puff cosmos and at least three varieties of sunflowers: tall teddy bear, strawberry blonde and buttercream.

As usual, Stefani and Shelton make camouflage look glamorous, even when they're working up a sweat outdoors.

Weezer's 2001 hit "Island in the Sun" plays throughout the 28 second clip, which Stefani captioned "Island in the (Country) Sun."

In a Dec. 2022 interview with People, Shelton shared that there's few things more peaceful than spending time at home with his spouse.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he said. "That's our life now, and we love it."

In 2020, Country Fancast gave viewers an inside look at Shelton's private life with a video tour of his impressive Ten Point Ranch. It's home to ponds, creeks and a river that flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. There's also a four-bedroom house and a white mansion. You can also get a more dramatized version of the ranch in Shelton's "God's Country" music video, which was filmed onsite. Stefani has shared even more glimpses of the ranch on social media, including footage of a recent couple's forage for morel mushrooms.