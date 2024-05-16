Gwen Stefani Fans Call Out Miranda Lambert For Copying No Doubt Singer's Look For ACM Awards

A few Gwen Stefani fans are calling out Miranda Lambert for her ACM Awards attire. Lambert recently shared a video of herself in a denim jumper at rehearsals for the awards show. Lambert's attire is part of her new song "Wranglers," which she recently dropped. However, some Stefani fans are getting catty and saying Lambert copied the No Doubt singer.

You see, Stefani also wore a denim jumper for her duet "Purple Irises" with Blake Shelton. One fan is accusing Lambert of trying to copy Stefani's fashion choices, and things got pretty ugly. Be aware there's a couple of not safe for work words and a lot of misspellings. They wrote, "This b—ch wearing the wrangler jumpsuit gwem wore on the purple irises video to her rehearsal fir wranglers for the acms. Gwen and Blake will be singing purple irises. Don't tell me this bitch doesn't latch on to blake and gwen for attention."

They continued venting in the comment section, writing, "She thinks selling this song like it's about blake makes her look good. A f—king decade later. And her husband sitting there making him look like a doofus."

Gwen Stefani Fans Call Out Miranda Lambert

Other Stefani fans chimed in agreeing with the person. They wrote, "She tries to do everything Gwen does." Another one wrote, "Miranda stop stealing Gwen clothes."

However, not everyone was so convinced. Others came to Lambert's defense. One wrote, "Wow! So nobody can wear a F jumpsuit?? Give me a break." Another said, "Ewww doesn't look the same." One person tried to take a diplomatic approach, writing, "So I see your point that she is wearing the exact same outfit but with a belt. At the same time that is the only wrangler bodysuit for sale that I could find online. They don't have any different models but this exact one."

Are the outfits the same? Checkout the music video below and be the judge yourself.

As for Stefani and Lambert, the two haven't publicly spoken about each other. Blake Shelton and Lambert's marriage came to a rocky end in 2015. He began dating Stefani by the end of the year. "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately," Blake and Miranda said in a joint statement. "We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."