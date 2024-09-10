Guy Fieri Recalls Being Mistaken For a Bartender At Sylvester Stallone's House

Apparently, the mayor of Flavortown isn't known all over the country. Guy Fieri blends in so seamlessly with the rest of his kitchen staff, he can be mistaken for a bartender. That's the case for one night when the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host lounges at Sylvester Stallone's house.

Recently, Guy Fieri appears on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. There, he recalls a story where he's at Sylvester Stallone's house. The Rocky Balboa character invites the iconic chef and TV host over to watch a fight and have dinner. Fieri lounges around at Stallone's residence in a denim jacket, finding his way to the cigar room. Then, a woman comes in and starts randomly barking orders. "I'm looking around and this lady comes in and goes, 'Lose the jacket, get going,'" Guy remembers. "She thought I was there to work. She thought I was a bartender."

A Woman Tells Guy Fieri to Get Back to Work at Sylvester Stallone's House

Eventually, the woman notices her error and gets profoundly embarrassed. I mean, the wardrobe, the spiky hair should've been a dead giveaway. It's not like Guy Fieri has any noteworthy doppelgängers running around. Still, they have a great laugh about it and they both go on about their nights.

In a sense, Guy does end up working that day. However, it's a much more casual affair than hopping behind the bar and making drinks. Sly Stallone initially invites him over just to be a guest and watch the fight with him and his friends. The gracious host insists on ordering sandwiches and having a grand time. However, Fieri doesn't budge and says he has to cook if he's coming over. Inevitably, he wins that battle with Sly and cooks for everyone that night. Only difference between Guy and the staff on hand is that he prefers the denim attire over the formal uniform.