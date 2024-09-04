Gun Rights Activist Paul Harrell Dies, Grieving Fans Make "RIP Paul" Trend Online

It's a terrible day for rain. Gun rights activist and YouTuber Paul Harrell has passed away at age 58. Harrell endeared himself to fans thanks to his calm and genial nature as well as his knowledge of firearms. Harrell died on September 3 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His attorney, Tom Grieve, on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed his passing. Likewise, his brother shared a final message from Harrell on his YouTube channel as well.

Grieve wrote, "I just learned and was given permission to share that Paul has passed. A true lion of men, a paragon of integrity, the gun dad of the internet, and a role model for us all. May he continue inspire and call us to be better and do more. Rest in peace."

Intitially, Harrell revealed to his followers that doctors diagnosed him with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in July 2023. At the time, he felt confident that he would overcome the cancer and continue working. However, in the final video, Harrell revealed that his cancer had spread to the rest of his body.

He said he broke bones from the cancer and needed a cane. This was back in December 2023. The YouTuber appeared aware that he didn't have long before the cancer overwhelmed him. As his health deteriorated, Harrell turned over his YouTube channeled to his brother Roy in January 2024. He hoped that his brother would continue his passion.

Fans Mourn Paul Harrell

Following his death, "RIP Paul" trended on Twitter.

One wrote, "You were a complete legend, man. The gun OG!" Another wrote, "RIP Paul Harrell. My last comment on his channel ended in Godspeed. That's what I wish everyone who is about to die."

Another wrote, "RIP Paul. You were an OG, the gun master. He even apologized for his own death—this man is a complete legend."

Yet another wrote, "Today we have lost a legend. Paul Harrell has not just been an inspiration to many of us in the gun community (including myself) but he's a longstanding foundation of it."

Still, another wrote, "RIP Paul Harrell - the Bob Ross of internet gun experts. Good guy, with entertaining, educational content. An everyman's gun guy."