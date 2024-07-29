Guacamole And Salsa Are The Latest To Be Recalled Due To Listeria

Guacamole and salsa are two food items to be on the lookout for. There's been a slow but sure listeria outbreak that's affected everything from vegetables to deli lunch meat. Per the Food and Drug Administration's official website, Supreme Service Solutions LLC (Kroger) issued a voluntary recall. This includes pre-cut vegetable products and dips sold at Kroger grocery stores. As of now, the recall only affects the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. (But of course, be on the lookout for further developments regarding your state.)

All affected products are "packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce." The above FDA link has a "master list," but the more notable products include "Butternut Squash Cubes 12 oz," "Chopped Cilantro 2 oz," "Chopped Cilantro W/ White Onions 5 oz," "Diced Jalapeno 7 oz," "Diced Pepper Tri-Blend 7 oz," "Diced Pepper W/ White Onions 7 oz," "Fajita Mix Hot 11 oz," and "Grilling Vegetables 19 oz."

According to the FDA, "The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling." Fortunately, there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date. However, it never hurts to be careful.

If you have any of the affected products, dispose of them or return them to their store of origin.

Guacamole And Salsa Are Next In The Ongoing Listeria Outbreak

For those who may not be familiar with listeria or the recent minor outbreaks, let me catch you up to speed. Effectively, it's severe food poisoning. Below are handy bullet points you can also find on the CDC's website!