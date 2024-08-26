Groom Tragically Killed One Day Before Wedding In Wrong Way Crash

In Manhattan, a soon-to-be groom was tragically killed one day before his wedding. Per the New York Post, Kirk Walker was killed in a wrong-way crash in Harlem. A father of three, the 38-year-old had finished celebrating his bachelor party before he was set to marry Shauntea Weaver.

Unfortunately, his Dodge Challenger had a head-on collision with a pickup truck that was headed the wrong way. Both Walker and his cousin, Rob McLaurin, died in the crash.

"I'm supposed to be in my wedding dress right now — not in mourning," Weaver told the publication. "I feel like this is a TV show and I'm going to wake up any minute and go back to my real life. Every hour since it happened, I'm having a different emotion take me over."

According to Weaver, she and Walker were set to have their big ceremony at the Royal Manor wedding venue in Garfield, New Jersey. "Our ceremony was supposed to be at 5 p.m. today — in a few hours," Weaver explained. "He died 24 hours before our wedding. It's devastating, and not just for me. He has three children that loved him immeasurably. They are heartbroken that their father's been taken."

A Groom Dies One Day Before His Wedding In A Wrong Way Crash

The couple had started a successful car rental business. Weaver confirmed that Walker poured everything he had into the business. "He was such a generous, hard-working man. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. Such a hard worker."

However, through her immense pain and grief, Weaver demands justice for Walker's wrongful, sudden death. "The detectives looked me right in my face and said that they were going to do everything they could to get justice. They told me the driver left his DNA on the airbags. So they have that. Also the passenger is in the hospital with broken legs and he needs to speak up," Weaver emphasized.

"Two lives were lost in a reckless car crash. They need to pay for killing two innocent people. Nothing will bring him back. But we are seeking justice."