Groom Spends Wedding Night Violently Ill After Unknowingly Eating Wedding Cake Contaminated With Allergen

Your wedding night is supposed to be one of the happiest nights of your life. But one groom ended up getting violently ill after he unknowingly ate a contaminated wedding cake. You see, the groom suffers from celiac disease. That means he can't have gluten

Unfortunately for him, his wedding cake had gluten. Blake and Brye Shoemaker's wedding night ended up less than spectacular.

"We had a very small, intimate wedding with our closest friends and family, which kind of just led to an overall relaxed, chill, fun vibe," Blake said. "So it's the desert, right? And bakeries are few and far between out there."

Blake's mother found a gluten-free bakery. But looks were deceiving. She said, "This was not a bakery once we arrived. I mean, it was someone's house ... it was not exactly what we were expecting maybe cleanliness-wise."

Her husband Bryce ended up getting sick after eating cake from the bakery.

"I think he only had one or two bites," Blake says. The groom ended up feeling very sick to his stomach during the reception.

Groom Gets Sick

"And of course, that is what it transpired into," Blake continues, "just straight nausea three or four hours after cutting the cake. This was probably the worst reaction ... he felt so sick and just started throwing up."

Despite getting sick, the groom tried to keep up his spirits. He remained determined to have a good time. She said, "So he just pulled one of our party trash cans out because he still wanted to be in the center of the room and enjoy some of our guests that were still there."

Blake added, "So, it wasn't the best end to the night you're getting married — but looking back, it did make for somewhat of a funny story." Blake ended up trying to make the groom feel better by rubbing his back and comforting him.

She said, "I think we make each other better in moments especially like this, just learning how to adapt and be there for each other I think is the main takeaway."

Ultimately, Bryce ended up going straight to sleep. Fortunately, they managed to have a good few days after before the honeymoon. "We ended up staying for a few more days before we went on our honeymoon," she says. "So were able to have romantic special moments the nights after our wedding, so that was nice.