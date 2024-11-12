Groom Gets Hit By A Car On Wedding Night

Just after a couple got married on their wedding day, disaster struck as the groom got hit by a car. He was hospitalised and spent the rest of their wedding day in a hospital bed.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Usually, this would be an awful situation that's extremely concerning. This couple, however, decided to make numerous humerous TikToks making light of the situation. I suppose the fact that he made it out with no serious injuries promoted the amusement of the incident.

The hit has been immortalized using several TikTok trends and audios. One such video is captioned "I prepare myself for many things to go wrong on our wedding day... but didn't see this one coming!" The video shows the bride, still in her wedding gear, next to her husband with a swollen eye on the hospital bed.

Thankfully, all pictures were taken before the car hit him. The couple will still have beautiful wedding day pictures to look back on to commemorate their day. In addition to those, they'll also have an abundance of pictures of him hospitalized. Young love, am I right?

The groom has since made a brilliant recovery, and his eye is almost fully back to normal.

Internet Reacts To Run-Over Groom

Out of the several videos posted to TikTok making fun of the event, people have had different responses.

"He said we are gonna test our vows "through sickness and health" immediately," one joked. It turned out the bride was truthful to her vows, at least.

"Not him trying to steal your bridal thunder! ?" another quipped.

Not everyone is impressed, however, with one commenting, "Imagine making one incident your entire personality..." In fairness, the bride has made a substantial number of videos about the topic. But I suppose it is her story to share.

Speaking of, many have demanded a 'story time' to explain the event in a more regular manner. She has refused to do so, likely for humor reasons, and even posted a TikTok making fun of the demand. "Omg I need a story time!" is one of many comments.

I'm glad the groom has recovered, and also that the couple were able to laugh at the situation.