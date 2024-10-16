‘Grey's Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch Breaks Silence About Faking Cancer And New Doc

It's been four weeks since the 'Anatomy of Lies' documentary trailer dropped, exposing Elisabeth Finch for her lies. She had faked so many disastrous and huge events to an outrageous degree.

Faking cancer was the headline act that disgusts anyone who knows about it. She also lied about losing a part of her kidney, and a part of her leg. Her acts have been exposed over a year ago, although the new documentary brings new life to the serious events that Finch performed.

At long last, on October 15, Finch made an Instagram post in response to the exposure of her sinister lies. ""I'm sorry" feel like the smallest words compared to what I've done, yet they are the truest."

Elisabeth Finch Issues Apology For Her Lies

This isn't the first time Elisabeth Finch has apologized for her lies. In a 2022 interview, she admitted to her egregious actions, ""I know it's absolutely wrong what I did. I lied and there's no excuse for it." She said that her lies were a coping mechanism. Controlling the world around her was a maladaptive method of coping.

With Anatomy of Lies coming out to document this series of devastating events, Finch takes to Instagram once more. In a long post, she maintains that she's deeply sorry for her actions and that she's willing to do anything she can to make up for them.

She begins the post with, "I've given no one a reason to believe a word I say," already acknowledging the distrust she's caused.

She further explains that "the truth" is that she married a women who she was "deeply, truly in love with." One of Finch's biggest regrets is marrying her before being honest with her, cementing her further into her burial of lies and deceit.

Finch also brings up that she's been "receiving mental health treatment for nearly three years." She also says consistently that she's ready to make amends with people when they're ready to accept it. "And I've accepted the fact that some may never be," she adds.

"I will work and wait as long as it takes," she concludes.

Finch had turned the comments off from the Instagram post. People have taken to X to formulate their opinions, however.

"This woman is a dangerous con artist," states one.

"I hate her so much she's THE WOOOOOOOORST," writes another.

With Elisabeth Finch's lies surfacing once more, it seems yet again that her apologies won't be accepted by those just learning about them.