Gretchen Wilson Says Her Car Was Repossessed While 'Redneck Woman' Played On The Radio

Gretchen Wilson sounds like one feisty female. Per foxnews.com via the "Taste of Country Nights" radio show, Wilson proclaimed that she's been in more than one fistfight. In fact, she said there's been "too many to count," in her estimation. At least there haven't been any scrapes for her lately.

"I would say the last time I was in a knock-down, drag-out, bar brawl type situation would have been probably 25 years ago." Whew, we're relieved to hear that!

But the "Redneck Woman" is no shrinking violet, either. She says she stopped duking it out "right before things started happening for me." Guess success calmed her down!

The way up the ladder was not easy for this hardy soul. Wilson has definitely paid her dues.

What happened to Gretchen Wilson when her car was repossessed years ago? We'll let you in on the details!

'Redneck Woman' Was On The Radio When Gretchen Wilson's Car Was Repossessed

That Was Some Coincidence!

Wilson said that when "Redneck Woman" dropped in 2004, she was in really tough shape financially. "They had repossessed my vehicle that morning. You don't get [any] money until you're out there touring, so the song comes out, and you're still sitting there penniless."

There was hope on the horizon, though. The same day Wilson's wheels were taken away, she heard "Redneck Woman" on the radio. Things were destined to change for the better.

The Tow Truck Driver Had A Heart

Wilson said that the tow truck driver who was tasked with removing her car glimpsed a kid's car seat in the auto. He allowed her to remove it. At that very instant, "Redneck Woman" comes on the radio. What a Hollywood moment!

Gretchen Wilson Makes No Bones About Being Tough

This Gal Is A Survivor

"I'm from a little town where the fighting gets dirty. I mean, I was taught to fight by my Uncle Vernon and it's dirty fighting."

She added, "I mean, you definitely don't want to get into it with me 'cause I'm nasty that way. I'll pull your shirt up over your face and start hitting you with a pool stick."

Yikes! Don't mess with Gretchen Wilson!