Gretchen Wilson Appears On Stage To Endorse Donald Trump

Gretchen Wilson made a surprise at a Wisconsin political rally for Donald Trump. The country singer threw her hat into the political ring. She announced she was endorsing Trump for president in 2024.

She said, "I'm a midwesterner. I come from a very small town. In southern Illinois. I grew up very much like Senator JD Vance. I had to work hard and fight my way out of poverty just like many other Americans have done, but this is what I was taught to do: To earn my way..."

Wilson expressed her dissatisfaction with the Democrats. She revealed that her family used to be Democrats. But she said the party left her behind. She said, "Back in the day, my family were all Kennedy Democrats. But that's when the Democrats were on the side of the people. Once I started paying attention to what was really going on I realized, the Democratic party left us."

BREAKING: Grammy Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Gretchen Wilson endorses President Donald J. Trump and JD Vance at the Mosinee, Wisconsin rally:



Gretchen Wilson Talks Politics

Wilson said that potential voters should pay attention to what the candidates are saying. She urged them to pay close attention to politics.

She said, "As a songwriter, I pay close attention to words. The words that are being used, and the words that are not being used. I urge all Americans to pay close attention to what you are hearing and not hearing from the media, because the issues that are most important for our survival are what we're voting on."

She also said that she is supporting Trump. She said, "I'm here today to entertain you, but I'm also here today to show my support for the only team in this race that is telling the truth. My story isn't really that rare, but the American dream that I have been fortunate enough to find will almost certainly be lost forever if we do not show up and vote for freedom in November..."

She also added, "Let's make sure we the people do all we can to save our country by voting for President Trump and JD Vance."

After the speech, Trump told the singer, "What a good job. Beautiful job. Thank you Gretchen. Great."