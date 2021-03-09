'Green Green Grass of Home': How a Porter Wagoner Classic Became a Tom Jones Hit

The country music classic "Green, Green Grass of Home" may have hit it big with Welsh musician Tom Jones, but the song was actually first recorded by Johnny Darrell. The song was written by Curly Putman, but wasn't widely recognized until it was recorded by Porter Wagoner in 1965.

Jerry Lee Lewis' cover, from his album Country Songs For City Folks, inspired Jones' version, a worldwide No. 1 hit. The song, produced by Peter Sullivan and released by Jones' label Decca Records, stayed in the top 10 on the Billboard charts for seven weeks. This was a huge success for Jones leading up to his first No. 1 album in 1968, Delilah.

The song has been covered on numerous country albums over the years by music legends ranging from Elvis Presley and Joan Baez to Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash and George Jones. Take a listen to the classic Wagoner song, followed by the Jones version.

'Green Green Grass of Home' Lyrics

The old home town looks the same

As I step down from the train

And there to meet me is my Mama and Papa

Down the road I look and there runs Mary

Hair of gold and lips like cherries

It's good to touch the green, green grass of home

Yes, they'll all come to meet me, arms reaching, smiling sweetly

It's good to touch the green, green grass of home

The old house is still standing tho' the paint is cracked and dry

And there's that old oak tree that I used to play on

Down the lane I walk with my sweet Mary

Hair of gold and lips like cherries

It's good to touch the green, green grass of home

Then I awake and look around me

At four grey walls that surround me

And I realize, yes, I was only dreaming

For there's a guard and there's a sad old padre

Arm in arm, we'll walk at daybreak

Again I touch the green, green grass of home

Yes, they'll all come to see me

In the shade of that old oak tree

As they lay me 'neath the green, green grass of home

This story previously ran on Jan. 8, 2019.