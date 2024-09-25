Top 10 Greatest Dolly Parton Duets Of All Time

Ain't no duet like a Dolly Parton duet! Let's not mince words: in the grand scheme of musical juggernauts, Parton is one of the biggest. With all that stardom and talent, what does someone of Parton's caliber do? She does a fabled Dolly Parton Collaboration(TM) alongside some of country music's best and brightest!

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton have turned in classic hits as a duo all on their own. But for this one (since I covered Rogers/Parton already for your reading pleasure), let's expand Parton's skills to other memorable duets!

So, let's establish some ground rules. 1. To avoid arguments about ranking spots, the following duets aren't in any particular order. 2. I'm inevitably going to ramble about some songs a little more than others. Don't associate rant length with the quality of any one song. They're all great, and really, "ranking" Parton is a disservice to her greatness. 3. No multiple entries for any one artist. Barring Parton, I'm going to do a one-and-done for the people who join her on this list.

The Best Dolly Parton Duets

10. "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (With Rod Stewart)

We're kicking things off with a personal one! Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling musicians to ever live. The man's sold over 120 million records, after all! "Baby, It's Cold Outside" won Stewart his first Grammy, and rightfully so.

I hate this song. Allow me to explain: I'm one of those people who always thought the song had... creepy undertones. Despite being sung by the likes of Dean Martin and Ella Fitzgerald, I could never shake my strong dislike of this song. Until I heard Parton and Stewart sing it together. The way they perform it gives more purpose and light-heartedness to the lyrics. This is the definitive version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," and I'll fight anyone who believes otherwise!

9. "I Will Always Love You" (With Vince Gill)

I never thought anyone could come close to Whitney Houston with "I Will Always Love You." Houston will never be topped -- her vocals, her conviction, you can never teach an aspiring singer to do what Houston did to this song. But, Parton and Gill elevated the song to equal Houston's rendition -- which is no easy feat!

I'm going to blow the minds of some readers. Did you know that Parton was the one who originally wrote and recorded the song back in the '70s? It got Parton to the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart -- twice! When Gill joined Parton to make the song a beautiful duet, it just made sense. It's hard to imagine the song as a solo performance after hearing the natural chemistry between Gill and Parton.

8. "The Pain of Loving You" (With Porter Wagoner)

Had to hit y'all with a real Parton classic! Porter Wagoner introduced the world to Parton on his show, The Porter Wagoner Show. For a while, the two were a defined musical duo! Speaking of "I Will Always Love You," Parton wrote that song as a way of telling Wagoner that she wanted to strike out as a solo act.

It makes "The Pain of Loving You" even more interesting considering how long Parton must've harbored feelings of wanting to "separate" from Wagoner. I had a hard time choosing between this and their "The Last Thing on My Mind" duet. But I can't resist all the hidden meanings of "The Pain of Loving You."

7. "Everything's Beautiful (In Its Own Way)" (With Willie Nelson)

Thought I was going to miss her collab with Shotgun Willie, didn't you? This one's a "wild card" entry because I don't think it would be on many folks' "Best Dolly Parton Duets" list. But I adore this song for a multitude of reasons! How could you resist the merging of Nelson's deeper, smooth voice alongside Parton's lighter, hopeful vocals?

Plus, at its core, it's a song about appreciating the small things in life. In a world that seems more driven by technological advances, putting this song on proves to be a peaceful experience. It's a reminder of the natural wonders we take for granted!

6. "The Last Word in Lonesome Is Me" (With Alison Krauss)

Dolly Parton doesn't just have duets with male singers, of course! A heartwarming tribute to Roger Miller, Parton teamed up with Krauss for a soulful rendition of the solemn song. Krauss, a fellow Grammy winner, blended seamlessly into the song.

Taking a mournful song and adding another layer of heartwrenching vocal oomph to it is par the course for someone of Parton's skills, honestly!

5. "Let It Be" (With Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr)

Remember the time Parton reunited the Beatles? Sure, it wasn't the full squad, but the Beatles she could get to join her, she did! Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr (also a "Sir" -- don't get it twisted) are two of the most celebrated, cross-generational superstars to ever come together to form a musical dynasty.

Rock and Country combine in "Let It Be" to create a masterful song with a few of the industry's most iconic performers. With so much rich history present, it would be a crime to omit this from the rotation! Oh, and some nerds going by "Peter Frampton" and "Mick Fleetwood" are there, too.

4. "Rockin' Years" (With Ricky Van Shelton)

"Wait, who?" I hear you ask. Put some respect on Van Shelton's name! Van Shelton actually has multiple Billboard chart-busters! We're talking "From a Jack to a King," "Keep It Between the Lines," and "Somebody Lied" to name a few! This isn't some "small-time" performer we're dealing with!

"Rockin' Years" is an adorable duet. It's about the bond two people have throughout the years -- having babies and growing old together. Who doesn't want to live a life of unending happiness with someone you love?

3. "When I Get Where I'm Going" (With Brad Paisley)

This one is bound to make you shed a few tears. "When I Get Where I'm Going" won two ACM awards for Video of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year. It darn near won Song of the Year, as well!

It's a song detailing what it'll be like to pass on to the other side. The music video for the song rivals the power behind the lyrics! With notable celebrities honoring their loved ones who are no longer with us, it's impossible to leave this song in the wind.

2. "Smoky Mountain Rain" (With Ronnie Milsap)

"Smoky Mountain Rain" is a Milsap original, becoming one of the artist's best-known songs. So, when Milsap returned to the site of one of his greatest triumphs, it was only appropriate to invite a Country Queen to reinvent a classic!

Adding Parton elevated an already stellar track to new heights. With Parton's additional lyrics, the pain of taking someone for granted and regretting it is given more weight. The song boosts both megastars, and we're all the better for it!

1. "Islands in the Stream" (With Kenny Rogers)

For the sake of a more diverse list, I tried my best to justify any other Rogers/Parton song. However, it's no secret why it's so beloved. "Islands in the Stream" topped three of Billboard's charts: Hot 100, Country, and Adult Contemporary. A 2005 Country Music Television poll called "Islands" one of the greatest country duets of all time. Truthfully? That hasn't changed!

This song is the reason I don't believe the two of them when they claimed to have only been "just friends." Look at them together! Listen. That's a magnetism two "friends" could never replicate! It's got soul, it's got flair, and it's catchy as heck! It's the perfect duet, and it's one of the best songs in Parton's vast discography.