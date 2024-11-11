Great Granddaughter Of Kellogg's Founder Is Urging Boycott Of Froot Loops Over Toxicity Concerns

It's not a good look when the great, great, great granddaughter of your founder is publically calling you out. But that's what is happening with Froot Loops and Kellog's. Victoria Kellogg, who claims to be a descendant of the founder, accused the company of not following her great grandfather's integrity.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In particular, she's urging Americans to boycott Kellog's over Froot Loops. She pointed out the cereal carries colorings and additives currently banned in Europe for being linked to cancer and ADHD.

She spoke with campaigner Vani Hari, Kellog said, "I would absolutely boycott Kellogg's. [The founder's] intention was to help people, and now people are getting really sick and it is really, really sad."

She also said, "I would hope that Kellogg's would live up to my family's legacy and just do the right thing, take food dyes out of its products."

Kellogg's And Froot Loops

In Europe, Canada, and Australia, they have banned several additives found in Apple Jacks and Froot Loops. Instead, the company has to use other ingredients to sell the cereals in those country. In particular, Froot Loops has Red 40, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6. All three have been linked to cancer and ADHD.

Meanwhile, Apple Jacks has Blue 1, which also has health issues.

Victoria said, "I am willing to lose money over this if people are safe. Money is not everything in life, but when you are sick in bed and your children are sick in bed for their whole life because they have health problems, money doesn't really matter. [The founder's] intention was to help people, and now people are getting really sick and it is really really sad."

She also added, "They should apologize for makin a false vow and correct their wrong."

Meanwhile, Hari is trying to lobby the issue to the Senate. She also started started a petition that's garnered 400,000 signatures.

Hari said, "Kellogg's voluntarily removed their artificial food dyes from their cereals in Europe because they were going to have to put a cigarette-type warning on their products. So to me they are liable knowing they are harming children but continuing to use these ingredients in America. I think every single American needs to boycott Kellogg's until they make these changes."