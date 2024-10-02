Great American Family Reveals Holiday Movie Lineup — Christmas Festival Schedule

How much do you like Christmas? A lot, you say? Well, you're in luck because Great American Family unveiled its (utterly insane) holiday movie plans for the remainder of the year! Starting on October 17, you can enjoy the channel's Great American Christmas! Which will be airing nothing but Christmas movies from the middle of October all the way through December!

On January 1, the "event" will end with the 138th Tournament of Roses Parade, broadcast live! Somehow, in the midst of all of that, you can catch the channel's 16 new Christmas flicks! "Great American Christmas has quickly become a highly valued holiday tradition," said Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media. "Our early success is owed to our incredible family of talent and a commitment to storytelling that embodies the true spirit of Christmas — the holiday as it's meant to be celebrated. Stories about love, faith, hope, and joy set us apart from others simply making movies in holiday settings."

Now, for the sake of my own (and your) sanity, I'll be darned if I'm going to make an attempt at detailing every single movie that will be shown. If you need to keep tabs on that like the crazy person you are, here's a link to the channel's schedule. What I can go over, however, is the schedule for the Christmas Festival extravaganza!

Great American Family Is Prepping Its Christmas Offerings Early

For the hardcore fans out there, you can buy tickets to see your favorite GAF actors!

Nov. 23 - 24: Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, and Trevor Donovan.

Nov. 30 - Dec. 1: Julia Reilly, Jillian Murray, and Laura Osnes.

Dec. 7 - 8: Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, and Jill Wagner.

Dec. 14 - 15: Courtney Lopez and Mario Lopez. (There are also appearances set for Dec. 21 - 22, but those have yet to be determined.)

Additionally, there will be special movie screenings you can attend!