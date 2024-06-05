Granger Smith's Wife Mourns Death Of 3-Year-Old Son In Heartbreaking Tribute

Years may pass by but it never gets easier when grieving a love one. Granger Smith's wife Amber recently shared a tribute to their three-year-old son. He sadly passed away five years ago after an accident in the family pool.

Taking to social media, she wrote about life in the five years since.

"5 years. 5 years ago was the last time we saw our little wild red-head boy vibrant. And alive on this earth," she wrote in her caption. "5 years ago we played and danced for the last time not knowing it was the last." It's been a tough time for her. "5 years ago I stared death in the face — 5 years ago it felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest when we lost him and I kissed his little cheeks for the last time. 5 years ago I didn't think I would ever have joy again." She said her son's death changed her.

Granger Smith's Son Drowns

"5 years later I am a new woman. A woman transformed. 5 years later my eyes are open to the Truth. And the vapor of a life we have. 5 years later my eyes are fixed on eternity and not this world," she continued. "5 years later Jesus has restored my joy in Him. So much can happen in 5 years. Don't lose heart. Don't lose hope. When all you want to do is run away, run to the Healer. Again and again. 5 years without you little one, but 5 years closer to eternity. We didn't get the miracle of healing this side of heaven, but through our suffering, we got the miracle of Jesus and His saving grace. That's the greatest miracle of all."

In 2019, their son had went into the backyard, squeezing through the gate. He wanted to refill his water gun, but he tragically fell in and drowned. At the time, she shared her grief.

"2019 - The year that brought me to my knees. The year our beautiful red-headed boy turned 3 & went Home," she began. "The year that broke my heart into pieces but also tempered my spirit," she continued. She said 2019 was "the year I cried every day for 6 months straight," it was also "the year I became the closest to God I've ever seen" and "the year I found out that joy and grief can coexist."