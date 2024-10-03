Grandparents Found Hugging One Another After Fallen Tree Killed Them During Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene has taken a lot from many people. Per the New York Post, in South Carolina, 22-year-old John Savage went to check on his grandparents after Hurricane Helene devastated the state. "We heard one snap and I remember going back there and checking on them," Savage recalled. "They were both fine, the dog was fine."

Unfortunately, shortly afterward, Savage and his father heard a loud crash from his grandparents' bedroom. One of the largest trees on the property had fallen, landing in their bedroom and killing them both. "All you could see was ceiling and tree. I was just going through sheer panic at that point," Savage stated.

Savage then said that when he and his father found his grandparents, they had been hugging one another in the bed. "When they pulled them out of there, my grandpa apparently heard the tree snap beforehand and rolled over to try and protect my grandmother," Savage added.

Hurricane Helene Causes A Tree To Fall, Killing Two Grandparents In Their Bedroom

Jerry Savage, the grandfather, worked as an electrician and a carpenter. According to John, Jerry was "in and out of retirement because he got bored. He'd get that spirit back in him to go back out and work." Marcia, the grandmother, was a retired bank teller. Her granddaughter, Katherine Savage, said that Marcia was active at her church.

"I haven't even told my boys yet because we don't know how," Katherine said. Jerry and Marcia were childhood sweethearts, married for over 50 years. "They loved each other to their dying day," John concluded. It's never easy when you hear about something like this that seems so terribly unfair. I'm glad that Jerry and Marcia's love was authentic and truly did last the test of time. However, for it to end so suddenly is heartbreaking.

Certain things in the world made more sense to me when I subscribed myself to the mindset that the universe exists in a constant state of unpredictable chaos. Things operate against our wants and wishes all the time -- and perhaps that's how it should be. Granted, it never makes tragedy easier to deal with.