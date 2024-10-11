Grandmother's Bible Survives Hurricane Helene After Storm Destroys Home

A small ray of light came from a tragedy. A grandmother's bible ended up surviving Hurricane Helene after the storm destroyed her home.

The Georgia woman was shocked to find her bible untouched after the storm destroyed her home and much of her possessions. She's taking it as a sign from god, taking comfort in her faith and religion during this difficult time.

Cindy Cole, a 62-year-old grandmother from Nashville, Georgia, said Hurricane Helene devastated her home. She had been asleep in her room when the hurricane strolled through Georgia on September 26. Far from a quiet visitor, the storm rattled through the state.

According to Cole, she only survived thanks to divine intervention. She said that a voice in her head told her to flee, waking her from her sleep. "I had this little voice that kept saying, 'Get up! Go to another room in your house,'" she told SWNS.

Cole explained that Hurricane Helene knocked out the power to her home. That's when she woke with a start and heard the voice. She said she ignored it at voice, but it grew louder.

Helene Devastates Home

"I laid there, and I heard it [again] like three different times saying, 'Get up! Go to another room in your house,'" she said. Ultimately, the grandmother got up and left the room. Just five minutes later, a large tree came crashing through the bedroom and landed where she was sleeping. She probably would have died if she didn't leave.

"I'm thinking it was the Lord telling me to move to another room," she said. Upon returning to the room, she found the only thing untouched was her bible.

"When I first saw the Bible, I'm like, 'Oh look! I cannot believe that the Bible's still standing,'" she said. "You cannot touch the word of the Lord. You cannot touch it. I'd been praying and asking the Lord to keep us all safe."

She hopes that her words of prayer will find comfort and healing for those less fortunate. Helene ended up killing more than 230 people and counting. Likewise, Hurricane Milton devastated Florida just a few weeks later.