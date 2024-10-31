Grandmother, Who Shot Baby Granddaughter In Face, Gets Sentenced

A grandmother in Ohio purposefully shot her 5-month-old granddaughter in the face last year. On October 29, she's been sentenced. She has received 9 to 12 years in prison for her actions.

Mia Harris pleaded guilty to the charges, according to XWIX. Numerous witnesses confirmed her to be the assailant, so she was left with little choice.

During the trial, Destiny Buffington, the child's mother and daughter-in-law to Harris, made many emotional statements. She expressed how she called the assailant "mom," and only ever called her by her full name when she was holding the gun at her. According to the outlet, Harris pointed the gun at the child the moment Buffington called Harris by her real name.

Defense attorneys argued that Harris had "snapped" after experiencing mental difficulties. According to her family, she regularly smoked marijuana. Leading up to the attack, there was a change in her supplier, and she was reported as acting erratic.

The child miraculously survived the shot. According to WLWT the infant had to stay in hospital for 65 days. She will suffer seizures and have special needs for the rest of her life.

Grandmother Shot Infant And Attacked Family Finally Sentenced

Officers were called to a property in Liberty Township on October 9th after receiving reports of "an infant being shot."

Harris had opened fire on the family with a handgun. According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Harris broke down "a locked bedroom door, after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times."

She "then shot [the infant] in the head at close range while laying on the bed."

She fled but was apprehended without further incident.

The child was found suffering from a gunshot wound in her head. She was immediately taken to UC West Chester Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Thanks to the talents and skills of the staff the baby survived.