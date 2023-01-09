There are plenty of reasons to visit Tennessee, but according to new data, the home of Elvis Presley in Graceland is still one of the top draws for tourists visiting the state. Research released by Family Destinations Guide revealed that Graceland is the most "Instagrammable" tourist location in the state -- meaning that is has earned the most posts on Instagram under its hashtag.

The research analyzed Instagram hashtag data to make the determination. According to the research, Graceland is the spotlight of more than 573,000 Instagram posts. The home of the King of Rock 'n' Roll boasts 500,000 visitors per year. Visiting Presley's estate has always been a popular activity, but Family Destinations Guide also credits the 2022 Elvis biopic for possibly increasing the tourist attraction's traffic.

Of course, Graceland isn't the only worthy attraction in Tennessee. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park came in second place with 559,500 hashtags on Instagram. The park hosts 14 million visitors every year. Dolly Parton's nearby Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge came in third with 335,400 Instagram posts.

Instagram users also visit "the home of the blues," Beale Street in Memphis, quite a bit. The famous street, which saw the rise of such artists as B.B. King, Louis Armstrong and Presley, ranked fourth on the list with 215,400 posts under the hashtag. Lastly, Nashville's time-honored institution of the Grand Ole Opry came in fifth place with 210,300 featuring that hashtag.

Advertisement

"For many, social media is an important factor when it comes to picking a vacation destination," says a spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide. "This study offers a fascinating insight into the tourist spots in Tennessee that prove to be the most popular for social media users and it will be interesting to see if this ranking changes in 2023."

Presley purchased the mansion at Graceland in 1957 and lived there until his death in 1977. Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, inherited the property after her father's death, and it was opened as a museum in June 1982.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Once Tried to Break into Graceland

Related Videos