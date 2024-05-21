Graceland Foreclosure Drama: Investment Lender Sued Lisa Marie Presley's Estate In 2023 For $3.8 Million

The news that Graceland could be foreclosed on shocked Elvis Presley fans. However, Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough claims it's a fraudulent scam. It's not the first time the investment lender tried to get money out of the family. It sued Lisa Marie Presley's estate in late 2023.

Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC wants the $3.8 million loan it allegedly lent Lisa Marie prior to her death. The company claims it lent Lisa Marie the money in 2018. The company says Lisa Marie didn't pay back the money prior to her death. She had until May 16, 2022 to pay back the money. In response, the company filed the Deed of Trust that they claim Lisa Marie signed. That deed would forfeit Graceland from the family.

The company states that Lisa Marie used the estate as collateral. At the time, it gave her estate 45 days to pay $2.850 million. The family obviously opted not to pay the company. You see, the Presleys are accusing the company of being nothing but a scam. Lisa Marie's daughter took the claims to the courts to stop the company from selling the house. She's secured a temporary restraining order while the courts have a hearing about the matter.

"These documents are fraudulent," Keough's lawsuit says. "The note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable."

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Fights Back

"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough continued.

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," Keough also added.

The Presley's legal team also claims that the notary never approved Lisa's signatures and that they never met Lisa. As such, they believe that her signatures were falsified. Meanwhile, Graceland officials also offered a statement. They said, "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."

Priscilla Presley had a few but strong words on the matter.