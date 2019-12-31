Graceland to Auction Elvis' Clothes, Jewelry & More in Honor of The King's 85th Birthday

Fans of Elvis Presley will have the opportunity to own a piece of rock and roll history during during the King's 85th birthday celebration. On Jan. 8, Graceland will hold an auction inside The Guest House at Graceland and online at GracelandAuctions.com.

According to Graceland, the auction will feature 288 items from Elvis' personal and professional collection, including clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia, Hollywood items and his golf cart.

Per Graceland, all items have been certified by Graceland Authenticated and will be offered from third party collectors. None of the items are from the Graceland Archives. (Everything in the Graceland Archives is owned by Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.)

Several "Graceland Experiences" will also be auctioned off to benefit the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

According to the Graceland website, the items in the upcoming auction include the following:

Elvis Presley Owned and Used Harley-Davidson Golf Cart - Emanating from Graceland! - Estimate: $60,000-$70,000

Lamar Fike's Gold and Diamond-Studded TCB Necklace Given to Him from Elvis Presley - Estimate $30,000-$50,000



1950s Elvis Presley Owned and Worn Alpaca Vest Gifted to Texas DJ and Dear Personal Friend Eddie Fadal - Emanating from the Fadal Family! - Estimate $10,000-$15,000



1971 Mathey-Tissot Custom-Made Watch with "ELVIS PRESLEY" on the Bezel - Gifted by Elvis to Memphis Mafia Member Lamar Fike to Commemorate Elvis' "Ten Outstanding Young Men of America" Award - Estimate $10,000-$15,000



Elvis Presley Owned 18kt Gold and Diamond Ring Gifted to Dear Friend Janelle McComb - 39 Diamonds - Estimate $10,000-$15,000



1956 RCA "Green Felt" Award to Colonel Tom Parker for Making Elvis Presley's "I Want You, I Need You, I Love You" A Million Seller - One of the Earliest RCA Awards to Col. Parker - Estimate $8,000-$12,000



1970s Elvis Presley's IC Costume Brown Paisley Shirt Gifted to Ed Hill - Former Mike Moon Collection - Estimate $8,000-$10,000



1954 Sun Records 209 Unplayed "File Copy" 45 Single of Elvis Presley's "That's All Right" - From Sun Records Promotions Manager Cecil Scaife - Estimate $5,000-$7,000



1957 Elvis Presley Enterprises Elvis Presley Doll in Rare Original Shipping Box - Estimate $5,000-$7,000



Elvis Presley Owned and Worn Blue "Ron Postal" Turtleneck Sweater - Estimate $3,000-$5,000

You can view every item available for auction here.

Presley purchased the mansion, located at what is now 3764 Elvis Presley Boulevard, on a 13.8-acre estate in Memphis, Tennessee in 1957.

Each year, the popular tourist attraction hosts a four day celebration in honor of Presley's birthday (Jan. 8) on the first weekend in January. Every summer, Elvis fans from around the world visit Graceland for "Elvis Week," a celebration of The King of Rock 'n' Roll's music, movies and legacy.

