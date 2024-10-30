Got The Munchies: Reba McEntire Talks About That Time Accidentally Got High On A Gummy

Everyone knows the rule of don't eat the cookies at a party. You never know what could be in them. Well, apparently Reba McEntire made that mistake. Although it wasn't cookies and it wasn't at a party. Reba McEntire accidentally got high off a gummy and the story his hilarious.

Reba McEntire Got High On A Gummy

The star appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon and shared the hilarious story about how she accidentally got high on one of her mom's gummies. She admitted to Fallon that while she was caring for her sick mother "she took one of her mom's THC gummies, without realizing just how strong they were."

Her sister had instructed her to give their mother a gummy before bedtime, however the singer admitted she didn't know how strong they were so she wasn't comfortable giving her mother an entire gummy. The singer told Fallon, "Boy, she just went to sleep. And I thought, 'Well shoot, mama's taking it. I need to see what she's experiencing." So the star decided to take the other half of the gummy.

While Reba McEntire admits that she has taken gummies before, it was only in small doses. And when her mother woke in the middle of the night needing assistance, Reba was not prepared. She woke up and realized that she was still high on the gummy. She heard her mother get up to use the restroom and told her that she would be right there.

She said to Fallon, "So I threw back the covers, and that's about as far as I got."

The Story Continues

As soon as she was able to finally get out of bed and moved around, her mother then asked her for some water. Reba McEntire thought about how far the kitchen was from her room and she knew it was going to be a challenge. She said, "I looked at the door, knowing that, that's a long way away. I got the hall, and then the kitchen." So, she thought she would get creative. She gave her mother her glass of water off of her nightstand instead.

However, her mother was not so easily fooled. She demanded to know where the ice was to which Reba replied, "We're out." While her mother didn't believe that they had run out of ice she did eventually get herself back into bed. Which is a good thing because Reba was completely out of it. She shared with Jimmy Fallon that "there were weeds and flowers" growing out of her head.

The next day she spoke to her sister, to find out just how strong those gummies were. Apparently, they were 50mg each. Since the ladies split one, each of them had 25mg of TCH, no wonder she had flowers growing out of her head.