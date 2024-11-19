‘Got Talent’ Star Kerri-Anne Donaldson’s Death Under Investigation Despite Being Ruled Suicide

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, a former Britain's Got Talent contestant died in June 2023 at the age of 36 by hanging. Previously, she was discharged from a hospital after she received treatment for an overdose she suffered before. On Monday, November 18, the cause of her death was revealed during a pre-inquest review hearing, with Donaldson's family asking for further investigations.

During the pre-inquest hearing, Coroner Jason Pegg revealed that a post-mortem exam confirmed Donaldson's death to be by hanging. According to the Daily Mail, Pegg considers that it is an "unnatural cause of death," which would require an inquest hearing.

"[The inquest will look at] how Kerrie-Anne, who was just 38 at the time of her passing, came to find herself in the circumstances that resulted in her hanging," Pegg said. "The purpose of today, really, is to ensure that all interested parties have the evidence that is available." Pegg would say that details such as evidence and evidence should be called and addressed, respectively.

Pegg would later go into detail about the days before Donaldson's death. "My understanding is that Kerrie-Anne was in custody on June 4," he said. "She was then found having taken an overdose in Woking, Surrey." He would later say that Kerri-Anne Donaldson was admitted at the St. Peters Hospital and underwent a psychiatric review, later to be discharged. Donaldson was last seen on June 6, 2023.

A Tragic Passing

Donaldson's death was confirmed by her sister Cara on Facebook back in 2023. "My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me," she wrote. "My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight."

Dancer Kevin Clifton, who knew Donaldson since childhood, also shared his heartbreak following her death. "Absolutely heartbroken. I've known Kerri since we were kids and she was always the loveliest girl," he wrote on Instagram. "A friend and a dance partner. I'm glad we got to dance together this xmas. And that the whole cast of Strictly Ballroom got to work with you in rehearsals. RIP."

A full inquest hearing will take place in 2025, with Donaldson's family seeking more information regarding Donaldson's arrest and hospital discharge.