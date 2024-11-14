'Gossip Girl' Chanel Banks Opens Up About Disappearance In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

After her family reported her disappearance, Chanel Banks of 'Gossip Girl' fame has been reported found, revealing her reasons for going missing on Instagram. Despite her family claiming shes still missing, the disturbing posts reveal her motives for going AWOL.

Recently, Chanel Banks had been reported missing by her family. However, her boyfriend claimed she was safe and well, and the police reported her found. Despite this, her family continues the search for the young woman, denying claims she had been located.

Since, Chanel Banks has taken to social media, clearing up her reasons for her disappearance. It turns out that this was an attempt for the Gossip Girl star to break away from a toxic family situation. Her Instagram story reveals some shocking statements about Chanel Banks disappearance. "For my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I've endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so called family, whom are all so very "concerned" about my current whereabouts." These statements, if true, warrant some serious investigation.

In the long, and furious, Instagram story, she outs her mother, and stepfather as abusers. The tell all post states that she suffered abuse "at the hands of my pedophile and fraud-committing step-father Josrah Kumar 59yrs old- who has committed sex acts to me since before I can recall and into my adult life as recently as 2014." These statements are vast and damning.

Can Chanel Banks Reasons for Dissapearance Be Believed

Despite the big reveal, some people don't believe what 'Gossip Girl' Chanel Banks has to say about her reasons for her disappearance. Some believe that this long exposing post is a ploy to throw people off the scent. One poster states that "This is 100 percent not her. This is really suspicious, especially since u never responded to me." With others calling for more proof, "This account was oddly nowhere to be found yesterday. Today, it magically appeared in social media." Many won't believe it until she goes on live.

Whether the posts about abuse and family matters can be believed is still yet to be seen. The post claims that a court case is in the works. The question still stands: Is Chanel Banks disappearance an attempt to run away, or is she actually still missing.

The actions of her boyfriend have been interesting too. When police went to investigate they found all her things, and her dog still there. He also reportedly took down a lot of the posters put up by the family. This could be to help protect her from them, but perhaps has other motives too.