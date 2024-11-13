'Gossip Girl' And 'Blue Bloods' Actress Has Been Missing For Two Weeks, Disappeared In California

Gossip Girl actress Chanel Banks has been missing for almost two weeks. She has vanished in California with her family not hearing from her since end of October.

Now, her family wants answers and are trying to locate her. Her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, has launched a GoFundMe to spread awareness. She said that no one has been in contact with Banks since October 30. Banks famously played Sawyer Bennett in Gossip Girl.

Singh said that the family called police to perform welfare checks for Banks on November 7 and 8. But the Gossip Girl actress wasn't at her apartment.

"She was not in her apartment. Chanel is an official missing person in California," Singh wrote. She then flew from Toronto to California to search for her cousin. They made it to her apartment on November 10 and found both her dog and car left behind.

She wrote, "On November 10 my aunt and I were able to get into the apartment and all of her belongings are still there. The only items we did not locate are her phone and laptop. [Banks] also does not go anywhere without her little dog, which also has been left behind. She also does not have her vehicle because it's parked in her garage. She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself."

'Gossip Girl' Actress Missing

In addition to Gossip Girl, Banks also appeared on the TV show Blue Bloods. Her cousin is determined to find her and bring her home safely.

"Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells," Singh added to KABC. "She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. ... That girl is more like a big sister to me."

"I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right. ... We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing," Singh told the outlet.

Meanwhile, in the GoFundMe, Singh seemed to cast suspicion to Banks' husband. She said that she noticed he had wounds on his face and arms. Police took pictures of the injuries, noting they hadn't been there during the welfare check. He also claims to not know where Banks went.

She wrote, "We noticed on November 10 that her husband has a busted lip and marks and scratches on his neck and arms. Police were called on November 10 and they took pictures of his injuries, which he did not have two days ago when police did the last welfare check. We asked him where is Chanel, and all he continues to say is 'she does not want to be found, she will reach out when she's ready.' He claims he does not know where she is, he says he hasn't seen or heard from her since November 7, but never called police to say she's gone.