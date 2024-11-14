'Gossip Girl' Actress Chanel Banks Reportedly Speaks Out Saying She's Not Missing — What Is Going On Here?

Just what is going on with Chanel Banks missing case is anyone's guess at this point. Despite the police declaring Banks no longer missing, her family doesn't buy it. Her boyfriend claims she's safe and sound, but multiple family members are continuing the search. The mystery only deepens.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Since October 30th Chanel Banks has been reported missing by her family. But, recently, police reported Banks found, having received a tip-off to her whereabouts. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at a home in Texas where a woman appearing to be Banks answered the door.

However, Danielle-Tori Singh, her cousin claims that it is not her. She has reviewed the body cam footage and claims that the woman does not appear to be the missing Chanel Banks. Now, the family continues the search, not believing her to be found.

The concern for her safety comes down to her complete radio silence. Her cousin tells Eyewitness News "Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. ... That girl is more like a big sister to me." If she had been found, she should at least be reaching out to reassure them, in their opinion.

Chanel Banks Speaks Out On Social Media About Missing Status

Despite her family saying that she has not been found, Chanel Banks has spoken out about her missing situation. On her Instagram page, she has changed her bio to reflect the situation. She posted "I AM NOT MISSING. I just want to be free of a toxic woman and her family. That's my right. That's it. The end. They made up LITERALLY everything else" This may give some hint to the real motive behind her disappearance.

Reading this very outspoken statement implies that she wants to get away from her family, and branch out on her own. By the looks of it, Chanel Banks wants to stay missing when it concerns her family. She even backs it up with another post. "I have not spoken to Danielle in over 15 years much less every day or 48hrs as they've perjured," she said. It seems like she is trying to disprove her cousin's search and claim of closeness.

In several posts on Chanel Banks Instagram, she addresses why she has decided to go missing. The reasons are disturbing, but seem to line up. "for my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I've endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so called family," she reveals.

This upsetting revelation gives us some insight into why she has gone missing and not contacted her family. These kinds of accusations are very serious, and should require police investigation.