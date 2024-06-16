Gordon Ramsay "Lucky to Be Alive" After Brutal Bike Accident

It's so easy to forget just how important proper safety is when riding bikes and motorcycle. It leaves us terribly vulnerable; we're always precarious to catastrophic injuries or death if we don't take the right measures. Gordon Ramsay knows firsthand how it feels when you don't protect yourself.

In light of Father's Day, he takes to Instagram to emphasize to dads everywhere to be safe for the sake of the children. Gordon recalls an especially brutal accident on his bicycle. The aftermath leaves him feeling "lucky to be alive."

It could've ended much worse if he didn't wear his helmet. "It really shook me," Gordon Ramsay tells the viewers. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care [about] the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've gotta wear a helmet."

Gordon Ramsey Stresses The Importance of Wearing a Helmet

If his words didn't do enough for you, Gordon reveals the extent to how bad he hurt himself in the accident. He lifts his chef's jacket and his shirt to reveal a gruesome, dark purple torso. Additionally, he's visibly shaken up throughout the video, Gordon's fingers twitching as he gracefully composes his words. You can tell just how bad the events scared him, especially as someone who admits he loves to cycle. Thankfully, he didn't break any bones or suffer anything too bad outside of the gnarly bruising. He writes in his caption, "I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato."

Gordon captions the rest of the post by thanking the people who took care of him when he was so banged up. "I'm thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life," he says.

Moreover, Gordon Ramsay ends his video wishing a safe and beautiful Father's Day.