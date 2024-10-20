Good Samaritans Jump Into Water To Save Elderly And Children After Ferry Dock Collapses

The collapse of the ferry dock in Sapelo Island, Georgia resulted in seven confirmed casualties.

People had gathered to celebrate the history of the Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants on the island for Cultural Heritage Day. The gangway collapsed without a confirmed cause, killing and injuring many.

Amid the panic and madness, many jumped into the freezing water to rescue victims. Critical injuries have led to the hospitalization of many.

Among those who were plunged into the water, most were elderly, says Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Many Dive Into Water To Save Victims Of Ferry Dock Collapse

What started as a celebration turned into a nightmare when people were thrown into the water.

According to a witness, everyone who could help was, and there was no one not standing idle. People pulled victims from the water and performed CPR. The ferry crew threw life preservers to those in danger in the water to keep them afloat.

Bystanders not only dived into the water to pull bodies ashore. They also had to treat the survivors of the plunge.

Two students, Laila LeRoy and Joyita Davis, had to administer insulin to an 85-year-old Gullah Geechee music performer Jack Evans, according to the New York Post.

Strong currents delayed first responders to the collapsed Ferry Dock, emphasizing the civilians' efforts. If it weren't for the brave efforts of everyone at the scene, many more could have died.

Officials have said that crews from the US Coast Guard, the McIntosh County Fire Department, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources continued thoroughly to find other swept-away victims. They used helicopters and boats with side-scanning sonar in the search.

It's unclear why the dock collapsed. Sunday morning, a team of engineers and construction specialists will investigate why the ferry dock collapsed.