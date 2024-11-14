Golf Cart Accident Kills Mom In Freak Accident

Despite their safe appearance and slow speeds, a golf cart accident can still be fatal, as a mom found out.

Videos by Wide Open Country

While driving around her private members' club in Maryland, Mary Beth Blasetti, 32, was thrown from the golf cart. She hit the ground, sustaining injuries to her body. She was quickly flow to a local hospital. However, doctors were unable to help her and the mom and wife died of her golf cart injuries.

Blasetti wasn't driving the golf cart when the fatal accident occurred. She was the passenger alongside her friend. As the golf cart hit a bump or obstacle, the mom was thrown from the vehicle. The identity of the driver isn't being revealed at this time. The incident is being treated as a traffic accident. Despite the size, it is still classed as a vehicle.

In an interview, County Police spokesman Marc Limansky states, "When police arrived, the fire department was already on the scene. She had sustained an injury and was airlifted to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center."

Golf Cart Accident Leaves Behind Loved Ones

The tragic accident has left a grieving husband and two month old daughter. They will be left with the tragedy of their families' loss after the fatal golf cart accident.

Mary Beth Blasetti was a loved wife and friend to many. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her funeral and ease the strain on the family. They had just bought their first home together, to make room for their newly born daughter. It has raised an enormous $276,000 at the time of writing.

Her friends had a number of heartwarming things to say about Mary Beth Blasetti. Her close friend Olivia McKenna wrote on her GoFundMe page that "Mary Beth brought joy to so many and had a wide community of friends and family who are devastated by her sudden passing. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her."

The fatal golf cart accident was a dreadful accident. These small but powerful modes of transport can often be the cause of accidents. They are often operated under careless supervision, resulting in sad events like these.