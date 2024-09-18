‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Reveals She Lied To Family About Show

Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos revealed her family was very reluctant about her going on the show. So she had to lie about certain aspects.

"They were very adamant about me [not] kissing men on TV and about fantasy suites. So that was like super embarrassing for them," Vassos told Fox News Digital. "But, you know, I said I wouldn't kiss anybody. And we all knew that was a lie. So, oh well!"

She explained that she and her family felt a bit apprehensive about what the Golden Bachelorette would look like. She didn't want to be embarrassing.

"Nobody really knew what this was going to look like, if it was just going to look like a bunch of old people dating and might not be very dignified or, I don't know, it could be embarrassing, I guess, for them," she explained.

Ultimately, she said she found the Golden Bachelorette to be rewarding.

"So, after they saw that it was really portrayed really nicely, and it showed that, dating at this age isn't embarrassing, and it could be really fun and, [there were] great personalities of the women. And on my season, the men are amazing. They were a little less worried about me."

Looking For Love On 'Golden Bachelorette'

As for who she's looking for, Vassos hopes she can find her perfect match on the Golden Bachelorette.

"I am looking for someone who's ready to spend the second half of their life with some adventure. I want to have fun. I want to show on the show that dating is fun and that just because we're a little older doesn't mean that that's out of the question," Vassos said.

She also added, "I also just want like a kind man and a generous person and someone who's going to embrace my family. And I really want somebody who has a family that I can be involved with. So right now, my life is about family, and I hope I find a person that has the same values as me."

As a grandmother of three and mother of four, she said her family makes her happy.

"They make you happy. I think happiness is a big part of staying young. And then I have a dog, so I take the dog for a walk a lot. So I'm out like in the fresh air and being kind of active," the school administrator said.