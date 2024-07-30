'Golden Bachelorette' Says She's Not Trying To Replace Late Husband But Plans To Kiss Fair Amount Of Guys

Joan Vassos is primed and prepared to make her Golden Bachelorette debut! Ahead of the wholesome show, Vassos spoke to PEOPLE to set a few things straight! In an exclusive for the publication, Vassos spoke to her children, grandchildren, mother, and mother-in-law regarding her upcoming love endeavors.

Ally, her daughter, wasted no time getting to brass tacks. "How do you feel about kissing another guy on TV?" It was a question that left Vassos taken aback.

"I'm going to have to get used to that because you don't want to be with somebody that you don't like to kiss, so you have to try it out. [Vassos is] probably going to kiss a fair amount of guys on camera. I'm sorry, guys!" ...Indeed, I'm realizing in real time how strange this must've been for everyone involved. Not that family can't talk about certain romantic entanglements, but this feels too... personal.

Vassos would pivot, talking about the kind of guy she hoped to end up with. "I'm very picky about a man being a gentleman," Vassos says. "Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who's humble."

Despite the search for new love, Vassos made sure to let her family know that her previous husband, now deceased, would never be replaced. "Thank you so much for all your support," Vassos affirmed. "I'm not here to replace Dad, I just want our family to be whole again. So, let's cheers: cheers to a great adventure!"

Joan Vassos, The First 'Golden Bachelorette,' Speaks About Her Expectations For The Show

Vassos originally appeared on Golden Bachelor but had to leave midway through the season. Per The Wrap, her daughter was dealing with postpartum depression. She tried to make a triumphant return, but things didn't quite pan out that way. "I was going to come back, maybe four or five days after I left," Vassos said. "And then my daughter wasn't good again. We just hadn't made it far enough — I hadn't gotten her a doctor yet; I had calls in but it just couldn't unfold quick enough."

This time, she's hoping to mount a major comeback by being the one who is pined over rather than the one who has to do the pining!