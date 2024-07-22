'Golden Bachelor' Stars Share Weirdest Places They've Hooked Up With Someone

Though they were rivals on The Golden Bachelor, Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts have made quite the pair afterward. They've launched their own podcast where they discuss a variety of things including their sex lives.

In the latest episode of their Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast, the two played a game of "Truth or Drink." They got down and dirty with their questions. The topic that came up was "Where is the weirdest place you've ever had sex?" Noles revealed that she got it on in a jacuzzi in Miami.

She said, "A rooftop in Miami in the jacuzzi." Meanwhile, her co-host also shared that she also had sex in a jacuzzi. "Oh shoot, you're not going believe this. You know what my answer was? ... It was also in a jacuzzi," Kathy admitted, adding, "my kids can't hear this."

However, Noles said she didn't have fun. It ultimately wasn't a pleasurable experience. "It was not fun," Susan said. "I don't like doing it in jacuzzis." Meanwhile, neither Susan nor Kathy got to get their wings as a a "member of the Mile-High Club." Althought, Kathy did reveal that she was a flight attendant for several years.

'Golden Bachelor' Stars Open Up

She wanted to get intimate on a plane. However, it wasn't to be. She said that she never got to fully embrace the idea, but she did admit that she had a moment on the plane with her husband.

"My ex-husband and I went to Hawaii to get married. I said, 'Dicky, I've never had sex the airplane, so you got to come in here. I want to be a member of the Mile-High Club,' " Kathy recalled.

Meanwhile, Susan said she never joined the Mile-High Club for an obvious reason. She said the bathrooms were far too small to navigate in. She joked, "You know why? I can barely turn my a— around in that bathroom by myself."

Meanwhile, the two women of The Golden Bachelor also differed on whether they would send nudes to their significant others. Kathy said she would never send naked photos. Meanwhile, Susan confessed to having done so.

"It's none of your business," Susan said with a laugh, before admitting, "Yes, I have."