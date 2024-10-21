Gold Medalist Goes Public With Terminal Cancer Diagnosis And Wife's Incurable Disease

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy revealed to fans that he has terminal cancer. The Olympian shared the sad news during a recent interview.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Speaking with the Sunday Times, Hoy confirmed that his cancer is now terminal. This comes after the gold medalist shared that he had cancer with his followers on Instagram back in February. "I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having no symptoms up to that point," he said in the Feb. 16 post. At the time, Hoy was optimistic about beating cancer and was looking forward to the Paris Olympics.

"You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I'm feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!" he wrote on Instagram.

The gold medalist learned that he had cancer after having shoulder pain in September 2023. He thought he had pulled his shoulder while lifting weights.

Gold Medalist Talks Heartbreaking Diagnosis

"I'm just getting a bit old for lifting heavy weights," he said to the Times. However, a scan showed that he had cancer. "One sentence that some person you've never met before has just told you. And in the space of one sentence, just a collection of words, your whole world has fallen apart."

The doctor told him, "I'm really sorry. There's a tumor in your shoulder." Doctors learned that he had prostate cancer that had metastasized into his bones and spread throughout his body. He had Stage 4 cancer.

"And just like that, I learn how I will die," Hoy added. The gold medalist said that doctors told him that he had two to four years to live.

Likewise, Hoy disclosed that his wife has a a "very active and aggressive" case of multiple sclerosis as well. The gold medalist felt like his family was falling apart.

"It's the closest I've come to, like, you know, 'Why me? Just, what? What's going on here?' It didn't seem real. It was such a huge blow, when you're already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you're at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you've got further to fall. It was brutal."

For now, the gold medalist is trying to spend as much time as possible with family.