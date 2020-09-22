Blake Shelton's 'God's Country' Inspires NBC Drama Series

Blake Shelton's hit song "God's Country" is officially headed to television. The county star is teaming up with Las Vegas creator Gary Scott Thompson and Universal Television to create a TV adaptation of his popular country song. Longtime Voice coach Shelton and Thompson will be teaming up with NBC to create their new show. This will be the first time the country star has branched out to scripted television after being a coach on The Voice for 18 seasons alongside other major artists like Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

The NBC drama will be set in the Midwest and inspired by Shelton's Oklahoma upbringing. It follows the children of a hardworking Midwestern farmer after his death reveals a devastating secret.

In addition to Las Vegas, Thomas was also a writer behind the hit film franchise The Fast and the Furious as well as TV shows Taxi Brooklyn and Knight Rider. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shelton and Thompson will be executive producers of the series along with Narvel Blackstock and Laurie Pozmantier.

"God's Country" was written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Hardy and was a No. 1 hit on Billboard's US Country Airplay charts when it was released in 2019. The song earned Shelton a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Solo Performance plus a CMA Award for Single of the Year and an Academy of Country Music Award (ACM Award) for Single of the Year.

This won't be the first time a Nashville legend has taken one of their country songs and made a show out of it. Dolly Parton released Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Netflix last year with each episode centering around a story inspired by one of her songs.