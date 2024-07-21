Glen Powell & 'Twisters' Cast Shotguns Beers With Luke Combs In Wild Moment

I'm not sure there's a better way to promote your new movie than knocking back beers with a star like Luke Combs. Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and the rest of the new 'Twisters' cast gear up for a huge weekend. They prepare to release and promote their new remake of the 1996 blockbuster 'Twister.' Consequently, they heavily take on press runs for different interviews. However, their latest public appearance makes for fantastic publicity.

Recently, country superstar Luke Combs performs at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. During his song '1, 2 Many,' Glen Powell and the rest of the 'Twisters' main crew come out with Combs' favorite, Miller Lite. Then, after a round of hugs, they all line up and chug their beers in celebration. Watch below for the full experience.

Why Glen Powell and The Rest of The 'Twisters' Cast Chug Brews Onstage With Luke Combs

This didn't come about entirely by surprise. Luke Combs joins the Glen Powell led film via soundtrack. He joins a heavyweight crew including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, and more. Altogether, the soundtrack caps out at 29 songs at an hour and 33 minutes. Country fans should definitely rejoice. They get a true sample platter of today's country scene.

If the star studded soundtrack doesn't entice you, Glen Powell tries his best to sell you on the film's merit. He wants to emphasize that the film does not try to sell you on climate change. Moreover, he says the film should be strong enough to get you to ask those questions on your own. He says in an interview, "First and foremost, because if you're telling people what to think, you're not allowing them to feel. You can't put people into that heightened state if they're thinking, 'Hmm, do I or do I not agree with this message?' Of course, you might want to have conversations about those other things later, but that's not what our movie is about. It's man and woman versus nature, finding out who we really are in the face of the storm."