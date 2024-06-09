Glen Powell Shares Cannibalistic Story of Sister's Friend

It really sucks when you think you have a good connection with someone. The dates are going well, the person you're with is charming. Then, all of a sudden, you learn they're a cannibal trying to eat you. It sounds insane and unlikely but Glen Powell swears upon this deranged tale.

The Hit Man star speaks on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast to share one of the most bizarre and horrifying dating stories I've ever heard. His sister's friend is on a date with a guy who's been charming her all night. When they go back to his apartment, she feels like something isn't right. He offers her a massage to ease the tension and brings out the lotion.

Powell goes on to describe the woman's awkward night and how she had to get out of that apartment. He recalls, "Everything's just feeling odd and she's like, 'I gotta get out of here.' He gets a little weird like, 'No, please — don't leave. Sorry I got weird.' Whatever it is, she leaves."

Everything sounds normal enough. A charmer loses his control of the situation and gets extremely awkward, she goes on about her night. This happens all the time. What happens next is a jaw dropper.

Glen Powell's Story Takes a Wild Turn

Afterwards, Glen details what the woman goes through the day after. "Her skin starts itching like crazy the next day. she goes to the doctor the next day, and he does a test on her skin," he explains. "And it turns out that it's a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption. This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her. So the doctor's like, you gotta give me this person's address, and you should call the police. They go to this guy's house, and he had several girls' bodies in the house."

I've heard a lot of crazy kinks in my life but that's absolutely insane. It's a miracle her instincts told her to avoid this true crime scenario. Now it's just a crazy story Glen Powell can tell on podcasts.