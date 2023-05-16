Glen Powell, Matthew McConaughey + More Famous Texans Promote In-State Film Legislation in Viral Video

Famous Texans, assemble! A group of A-list Lone Star State legends have united, and they want YOU to support film incentives in Texas. On May 16, Top Gun: Maverick star (and the internet's current boyfriend) Glen Powell shared an all-time-great video on Instagram of his famous friends and fellow Texans promoting new film bills in the state legislature geared toward increasing the number of film and TV productions in Texas. Putting in the good work, and doing it flawlessly.

In the video, which has garnered more than 23,000 likes, Powell is joined by fellow Texans Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson and Dennis Quaid to explain the economic benefits of the state's new film incentive bills, to be voted on later this month. Even honorary Texan Billy Bob Thornton (who earns the designation, he says, because he played Davy Crockett in 2004's The Alamo) makes an appearance to tout the positive impacts of the incentive programs -- and throw more than a little shade at rival film production hub Oklahoma. Can you imagine what these guys' groupchat looks like?

Powell captioned the video, "I'm a proud Texan and even more proud of Texas artists. My pals and I are here to tell you why film is Good For Texas. And the rest of the world, I guess...but mostly Texas."

The proposed legislation aims to provide incentives for in-state film productions, bringing more movies and TV shows back to the state -- and generating an estimated two billion dollars in the Texas economy. "This is not a Hollywood welfare program to pay for private jets and privileged lifestyles back in California," Harrelson says in the video, which cuts between each actor speaking on behalf of the bipartisan bills.

Texas used to have a similar film incentive program, but it was shuttered when lawmakers and voters questioned where the funding was headed. Since then, the actors argue, too many Texas-set movies have opted to film out-of-state, in cheaper production hubs like Georgia, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The entertainment drain has been a serious economic blow to below-the-line film workers, carpenters, electricians and Texans in the restaurant and hospitality industry, according to this A-team.

"Oklahoma? Come on," Owen Wilson says incredulously, adding that the goal of the legislation is to showcase Texas on the big screen. "We're not trying to be controversial or throw anyone under the bus -- except maybe Oklahoma. We just want the chance to film great things here in Texas."

Great that the guys are supporting a cause. But if they really want the vote? Posting screenshots of the groupchat is the next step in their campaign.

