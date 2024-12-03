Girl Scout Saves Father Using Life Saving Measure She Learned Just Days Prior

Turns out Girl Scouts do way more than sell incredibly delicious cookies. They are also teaching life-saving techniques and measures which one girl had to put to the test. This 11-year-old Girl Scout had to put her skills to the test just eleven days after learning this important skill. Here is the story of how this young Girl Scout saves her father.

Girl Scout Saves Her Father

For most little girls, their daddy is their hero. The strong man who supports them and loves them like no one else. It was no different for Vada Carawan. Vada's mother told Daily Mail that Vada sees her father as her hero every day. However, in a turn of events it was Vada who ended up being her father's hero.

Vada and her Virginia Beach Girl Scout troop had just learned the life-saving skill of CPR. They had been practicing on the dummies and Vada shared that she was the only one in the group to successfully "save" the dummy. I am sure in her training she never thought she would need to put those skills to use, let alone on her own father.

However, that unfortunate event came. She told the Daily Mail that her father had been feeling unwell all day. He was showing signs of fatigue and eventually began complaining of pain down his left arm. This sparked a memory in Vada. She recalled that pain down the left arm was a sign of a heart attack, she stayed close to her father and was there when he eventually collapsed as he exited the bathroom.

She immediately sprang into action, dialing 911 and beginning the life-saving measure of CPR. While this brave little girl doubted her abilities she never stopped trying. She continued delivering chest compressions, through her tears, until paramedics arrived to the scene. Then, their combined efforts were able to revive Vada's father before he was taken to the hospital, where he is still recovering now.

Life-Saving Skills Should Be Taught

Vada and her father's story prove that it is never too early to learn a new, life-saving skill. After all, learning how this Girl Scout saves her father inspires me to want to learn this skill as well as all of my future children. Although she admits that performing CPR on her father was entirely different and more difficult than the dummy, Vada's efforts were successful.

The tiniest of hands can make the biggest difference when it comes to a life-threatening situation. Even Vada is encouraging people to get out and learn CPR. She told WAVY, "I definitely don't think you're too young for anything. I think you can accomplish anything you put your mind to." What an important lesson from one extremely brave little girl.