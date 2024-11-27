Gibson Sends Trump Cease And Desist Order Over Guitars

The US will never cease to amaze. Not only has the President of the 'Free World' started releasing merch, but he's actually allegedly breaking copyrights in the process. In another wild move, Trump has released a line of electric guitars, but Gibson has claimed the makers of the guitar are breaking copyright by stealing their iconic shape

If you're looking to get a bit more Donald Trump merchandise, there are plenty of options out there. Of course, there are the iconic red MAGA hats that are sure to make you the talk of any party. There are also endorsed bibles, cryptocurrencies, and NFTS, and his book A MAGA Journey you can collect.

But, now, there is also a guitar, sporting the American eagle and the words 'Make America Great Again' down the neck. This guitar, endorsed by Trump, is the spitting image of the famous Gibson Les Paul. According to the cease and desist order, it has the same size, shape, and design.

However, for now, you can buy one of these guitars for $1,500 while stocks last. If you're looking to get a super limited edition, pick up the signed version for $11,500. If and when the lawsuit goes through, these things are going to be worth a mint. Who wouldn't want to 'Shred America Great Again'?

Trump Endorsed Guitars Release Gibson Disclaimer

Despite the cease and desist order released by Gibson, the Trump guitars are still on sale. On all of their sales pages, they have stated: "GetTrumpGuitars.com is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Gibson Brands Inc., or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates, nor does it represent itself as a dealer, manufacturer, or distributor of Gibson, Les Paul Standard, Les Paul Custom, or any of their products."

This may work for now, and the guitars are selling like hotcakes. I think they will be able to shift their entire stock of Trump-endorsed guitars before Gibson manages to shut them down. According to their website, 1,300 were produced, with 1,275 being made available to the public. However, if you're looking to get one signed by the Great Leader himself, you will have to be quick. Only 275 will be signed by President Donald J. Trump, with 125 currently available. That means almost half have flown off the shelves already.

I am curious to see who's going to be the first to play a gig with one. My money is on Kid Rock.