Giant Statue Of Marilyn Monroe To Be Removed After Locals Complain

Welcome back to Controversy Corner! Today's point of contention? A giant statue of Marilyn Monroe in Palm Springs, California! Local residents of the area are finally getting their wish as a statue of Monroe is being relocated. The statue is situated next to a downtown park with its back facing the Palm Springs Art Museum. First, let's take a gander at the statue itself!

Controversial Marilyn Monroe statue in Palm Springs to be moved — again https://t.co/mTpK0PIehk pic.twitter.com/mYWHKQUNpp — KFOR (@kfor) August 8, 2024

The statue, formally named "Forever Marilyn," recreates Monroe's skirt scene from The Seven Year Itch. However, the complaints against it are plentiful. Some locals believe the statue is wildly sexist, for one. Additionally, there are issues considering the fact that it's in such a populated area where children could see beneath the statue's dress.

Per the New York Post, the art museum's former executive director, Louis Grachos, said the art objectified the late actress. "You come out of the museum and the first thing you're going to see is a 26-foot-tall Marilyn Monroe with her entire backside and underwear exposed," he said.

"What message does that send to our young people, our visitors and community to present a statue that objectifies women, is sexually charged and disrespectful?"

Elizabeth Armstrong, the museum's former director, added to that sentiment. In her estimation, the statue represented "a monument to misogyny."

"At a time when sexual violence is on the rise, and women continue to be demonized around the globe, this piece is throwback, a relic of sexist, patriarchal attitudes." The plan is to move the statue to a "less visible area" of the space.

If I'm honest, y'all? I understand! Marilyn Monroe is the sex symbol of the mid-20th century. However, many people focus on just that part of Monroe and not everything else that made her a full human being.

In truth, Monroe's story is supremely tragic. Unfortunately, I can't get into all of that here. But Marilyn Monroe, as a historical icon, deserves more than to be continually sexualized and stripped of her humanity. Which isn't to say there shouldn't be any statues of Monroe! But to a point, it does begin to feel disrespectful rather than a gesture meant to "honor" Monroe.