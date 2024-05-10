Giant Snake Gets Unceremoniously Thrown Out Of A Couple's Wedding By One Brave Guest

"Hey, remember when Beth and Andy tied the knot and that huge snake showed up? That was crazy!" I'm told this is "quintessential Arizona." One courageous woman endeavored to snatch a roaming giant snake interrupting a wedding. Really, the video has to be seen to be believed.

Look at that darn thing. If I were attending this event, by the time one other person saw that snake? You'd be able to see a cloud of dust resembling my car from how fast I'd peel out of there.

But surely enough, this woman grabs the snake by its tail and... walks it off to get it as far away from the celebration as possible. In truth? The person who filmed this said it best toward the end of the clip: "Why isn't that girl scared of anything?" Man, isn't that the question of the hour?

There's even a follow-up video showcasing a different perspective on this incredible moment in wedding history!

"Erica, you're f—-ing wild!" Couldn't have said it better myself! Maybe Erica needs to be cast as the next Indiana Jones or something! "Arizona Jones" does have a certain ring to it.

Here's What Some TikTok Users Had To Say About The Giant Snake Wrangler

One user said, "She was ready with her cowboy boots!" "Just a queen doing queen things," says another awestruck viewer.

"This is crazy! I would have gone running! snakes terrify me." Finally! My people! Yeah, I'm not remotely this plucky. For context, when I was a wee lad, I remember getting this zoo book. Well, it was either a zoo book or just a general book full of animals, but the point is that everything was in there.

I'm talking snakes, rhinos, moose, tigers, sharks — any animal that would send a kid's mind into overdrive. I was happily flipping through the book, and suddenly, there was a two-page spread dedicated to one creature.

That creature? A giant tarantula.

I screamed. That book was launched into the air so fast, you'd think it was a live grenade I was trying to get away from. I might have cried a little, honestly.

That was from a picture of a big spider. So, yeah, I'm not getting within a yard of a snake. Garden snake, rattlesnake, Jake the Snake — no snakes.