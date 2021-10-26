"Ghost Riders in the Sky" isn't just a famous country ballad, it's a cowboy legend that's been around for centuries. Songwriter Stan Jones, who penned the song in 1948, said he first heard the folklore from an old cowboy when he was just 12 years old.

Jones wrote the ghostly ballad to the tune of "When Johnny Comes Marching Home." The song has caught the attention of many artists over the years. There are so many versions of the song recorded by the likes of The Outlaws, Vaughn Monroe, Peggy Lee, Lawrence Welk, and His Orchestra, Bing Crosby, Frankie Lane, Johnny Cash, The Highwaymen, Burl Ives, and Marty Robbins-- all had success on the Billboard charts with the song.

In fact, Monroe's version of the song was named the No. 1 song of 1949 by Billboard. The most peculiar recording of the song is by Finish metal rock band Children of Bodom.

When adding songs to your Halloween playlist, you cannot forget this tale of the dead cowboys who are forced to wrangle the Devil's cattle for all of eternity. What's more Halloween than that?

"Ghost Riders in the Sky" Lyrics:

An old cowboy went riding out

One dark and windy day

Upon a ridge, he rested

As he went along his way

When all at once a mighty herd

Of red-eyed cows he saw

Plowin' through the ragged skies

And up the cloudy draw

Their brands were still on fire

And their hooves were made of steel

Their horns were black and shiny

And their hot breath he could feel

A bolt of fear went through him

As they thundered through the sky

For he saw the riders coming hard

And he heard their mournful cry

Yippie-Yi-o

Yippie-Yi-yay

Ghost Riders in the sky

Their faces gaunt

Their eyes were blurred

Their shirts all soaked with sweat

He's riding hard to catch that herd

But he ain't caught 'em yet'

Cause they've got to ride forever

On that range up in the sky

On horses snorting fire

As they ride on, hear their cry

As the riders loped on by him

He heard one call his name

'If you wanna save your soul

From hell a-riding on our range

Then, cowboy, change your ways today

Or with us, you will ride

Trying to catch the devil's herd

Across these endless skies

Yippie-Yi-o

Yippie-Yi-yay

Ghost Riders in the sky

Ghost Riders in the sky

Ghost Riders in the sky

