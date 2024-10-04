Georgia Woman Killed In Horrific Pileup Days Before Birthday And Planned Proposal

McKayla Harshaw was the victim of a devastating seven-car pileup in Georgia. Per the New York Post, Harshaw and her boyfriend, Andrew Perez, were driving on I-75 in Atlanta. Harshaw was in the passenger seat at the time of the accident. According to Georgia State Troopers, the accident occurred when "two utility trucks crashed into a third van, which collided with the couple's Toyota Corolla."

Their car flipped after the impact, which led to Harshaw's tragic death. Six other people were injured, and the highway had to be shut down for a few hours while everything was cleared away and injured people were attended to. Perez, meanwhile, suffered a fractured skull and a broken neck and back. Reportedly, Perez was planning on proposing to Harshaw.

Melissa Gunther, Harshaw's mother, posted a tribute to her daughter online. "My dearest daughter, McKayla Harshaw, you should have been 25 today, but I realized this afternoon, that you will forever be 24. We miss your smile and your spunky personality. We miss you so much. Happy 25th Birthday to my beautiful girl."

Georgia Woman Killed In Seven-Car Pileup

Additionally, an online obituary was created for Harshaw, honoring her life. "McKayla was a wonderful daughter, and her loss leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. She was gleefully optimistic, had a smile that could light up a room, and gave the best hugs. She loved caring for children as a nanny and looked forward to having a family of her own," the obituary reads.

"McKayla was a radiant light in the world known for her selfless nature and unwavering compassion. As an avid climber and hiker, McKayla found solace and connection with God in nature's embrace. Inspired by her entrepreneurial parents, she hoped to start a business of her own one day. She was highly photogenic and loved to model within the community," it continues.

"McKayla will be remembered as a selfless beacon of light who touched hundreds of lives, inspiring others to overcome life's challenges." Further, a GoFundMe page was created to help the family in paying for Harshaw's funeral expenses. As of this writing, $18,445 has been raised of the $20,000 goal.