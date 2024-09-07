Newly Surfaced Hunting Video Of Georgia Shooter Colt Gray Smeared With Blood Is Haunting

Sometimes, your visuals can take on an entirely new message depending on its context. In the case for Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, anything that comes out about him will come with an uncomfortable, horrifying context of what he's done. That's especially the case for some recent hunting footage outlets found.

Recently, the New York Post found a new, chilling video on Instagram Reels. There, it shows Georgia school shooter Colt Gray menacing with a giant black rifle and blood on his face. He proudly shoots a deer during a hunting trip with his dad. At the time, Gray is only 12 years old in the video with his father.

Moreover, his father Colin Gray encourages his son Colt every step of the way. He wants the Georgia school shooter to pose with his fresh kill and be happy about his work. "I'll follow you, sir. Holy crap, look at that, brother!" he says aloud in the video.

Georgia School Shooter Shows Off Massive Rifle in Hunting Trip

Additionally, Colin takes this opportunity to advocate for gun safety. "Go ahead and lay your rifle down on it, barrel up, so you don't get mud in the barrel. Lay the gun down like we had for the picture — remember, it's still loaded," Colin says to the Georgia school shooter. "On your first-ever deer hunt — big old giant three-pointer. Amazing! Look at that, son. What a hell of a shot! Yes sir!"

This video comes on the heels of a devastating school shooting in Georgia. The FBI received a tip months earlier of Colt's plan to shoot up the school. The dad Colin doesn't even register that his son could do such a thing, proudly referring to the hunting trip footage to authorities. In addition, the father emphasizes that his intention to teach Colt how to use a gun was with the sole intent to get him further away from video games.

Still, Colin supplying Colt with the gun leads to his arrest, regardless if he knew what his son would do with it. Authorities charge both with manslaughter and murder in the Georgia high school murder.