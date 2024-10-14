Georgia Sherriff Calls For Back Up After Burger King Got His Order Wrong

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens clearly wanted his burger his way and called back up when his Burger King order wasn't what he wanted.

The sheriff called his backup for "names" of those in charge last year in March. However, amid the current reelection bid, Craig Owens' competitor, David Cavender, brought this incident up once more. He shared three body cam videos of the incident taking place.

As Cavender calls this an example of an abuse of power, Owens argues it was a standard business dispute. Whatever it is, it's rather amusing.

"You didn't tell him who I was, did you?" Cobb County Georgia Sheriff Craig Owens calls for police backup because a Burger King got his order wrong. pic.twitter.com/aYRKoLx5vD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 13, 2024

Back Up Called Over Incorrect Burger King Order

Owens' dispute with Burger King is shown in the bodycam videos.

With sirens blaring over this urgent task, three deputies walk over to Owens in his car. "Hey, do me a favor," Owens asks. "All I need is the owner name of whoever owns this d--n facility, or manager."

He wished for this information to file an official complaint, as he was annoyed and frustrated at the service of the assistant manager.

"I wanted [to get his female passenger] a Whopper, no mayo, cut in half, right?" he continued, "I just need to find out who owns this place so I can do an official complaint."

The deputies promise to get as many names as they can, and enter the establishment. The staff did not know that the man outside was the Sheriff. They were apprehensive when the deputies approached the storefront.

Unamicable customers had threatened violence before, making the assistant manager fearful of the customer outside.

When the deputies coaxed the employees into unlocking the door, they entered and took a list of three names. The name of the assistant manager, the manager, and the names of those who own the store. Out of fear, the assistant manager refused to give his last name.

With the information secured, the deputies returned to their Sheriff with a list of names. "Alright, that's all I needed. Appreciate you, man," the Sheriff says to his deputies upon acquiring the list.

Owens' behavior is shocking to those who have seen the footage, as it is a bizarre response for an incorrect order.

Cavender spokesman Mike Dondelinger told WSB, "I think it's an abuse of power." He believes it's outrageous to put lives in risk merely for the names of people that could have been sought out another way.

Owens claims that he never made the employees aware of his position or rank, arguing against his abusing his power as sheriff. He also said, "to our citizens and residents, it is clear that I need to work harder, and I pledge to do so."